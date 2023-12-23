দুই দিন ব্যাপী গ্লোবাল বিজনেস কনফারেন্স এর বর্ণাঢ্য উদ্বোধন

Saturday, 23rd December , 2023, 09:20 pm,BDST

লাস্টনিউজবিডি, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর: বাংলাদেশকে এগিয়ে নিতে প্রবাসীদের সহযোগিতা অপরিহার্য। শীঘ্রই প্রবাসীদের ন্যায্য দাবি এনআরবি কার্ড প্রদানের প্রত্যয়ে মধ্য দিয়ে শুরু হল দুই দিন ব্যাপী গ্লোবাল বিজনেস কনফারেন্স ২০২৩। নতুন প্রজন্মকে আমাদের জাতিসত্তা ও শিকড়ের সাথে যোগসূত্র গঠনের লক্ষ্যে এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ড এর জন্ম বলে জানান এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ডের সভাপতি শহীদুজ্জামান। অনুষ্ঠানটি পরিচালনা করেন নীল হুরেজাহান।

অনুষ্ঠানে উদ্বোধনী বক্তব্য ভয়েস আমেরিকার খ্যাত সাংবাদিক ও উপদেষ্টা- এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ড, রকিয়া হায়দার বলেন, আমরা এখানে একত্রিত হয়েছি একজনের সাথে আরেকজনের যোগাযোগ ও সম্পর্ক স্থাপনের জন্য। বাংলাদেশীরা প্রথম প্রবাসে আসে জীবিকার জন্য, কিন্তু এখন প্রবাসীরা শিক্ষা ও ব্যবসার ক্ষেত্রে এগিয়ে। প্রতিবছর অনেক নতুন প্রজন্মের শিক্ষার্থীরা ক্রমে পাড়ি জমান। এই প্লাটফর্ম হতে পারে তাদের জন্য একটি গুরুত্বপূর্ণ পথ চলার স্থান।

এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ড-এর সভাপতি তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, এনআরবি প্রতিষ্টিত হয় প্রবাসী পরবর্তী প্রজন্মকে আমাদের মাতৃভূমির সাথে যোগসূত্র প্রতিষ্ঠা করার লক্ষ্য এই প্রতিষ্ঠানটির জন্ম। তিনি আরো বলেন, আমরা সংগঠনটির উদ্যোগ নিয়েছি, কিন্তু এগিয়ে নেওয়া দায়িত্ব আপনাদের।

তিনি বলেন, দেশ আমাদের অনেক দিয়েছে, আমরা দেশের কাছে ঋণী। এখন আমাদের সময় এসেছে এই ঋণকে শোধ করার। আর তা সম্ভব এনারবি ওয়ার্ল্ড এর সাথে যুক্ত হয়ে। তিনি সরকারের কাছে অবিলম্বে এনআরবি কার্ড প্রদানের প্রয়োজনীয়তা ও প্রস্তাবনা তুলে ধরেন।

সভাপতি সাইদুজ্জামান জানান শীঘ্রই এনআরবি মোবাইল অ্যাপ উন্মোচন হবে। তিনি সকল প্রবাসীদের কাছে অনুরোধ রাখছেন নতুন প্রজন্মকে জায়গা করে দেওয়ার। সিনেটর শেখ রহমান তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, এখন বিজয়ের মাস । বাংলাদেশ জন্ম না হলে আমিও আজকে ইউএসএ’র সিনেটর হতে পারতাম না।

তিনি আরো বলেন, আমাদের উচিত আমাদের নতুন প্রজন্মকে বাংলা ভাষা শিক্ষা দেওয়া। তবে তারা আমাদের সবার সাথে যুক্ত হতে পারবে। যুক্তরাজ্য পার্লামেন্টটিয়াল ফয়সাল চৌধুরী তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, স্বপ্নটাকে বড় করে দেখতে হবে তবে তা আমাদের ধরা দিবে। আমাদের দেশের রাজনীতি প্রবাসে আমাদের বিভক্তি করেছে। আমাদের উচিত আমরা যেখানে বসবাস করি, আমাদের উচিত সেই দেশের রাজনীতির সাথে যুক্ত হওয়া, তবেই দেশ উপকৃত হবে।

কোডাস্ট ট্রাস্ট-এর কর্ণধার আজিজ আহমেদ তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, আমাদের সাথে আমাদের দায়বদ্ধতা আছে। সবাই এগিয়ে আসলেই এই সংগঠনটি এগিয়ে যাবে । সেক্রেটারি জেনেরাল- এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ড, মোহাম্মদ আইয়ুব আলী তার বক্তব্যে বলেন, সরকারের কাছে বৈধ পথে টাকা পাঠাতে সকল প্রতিবন্ধকতা দূর করে একটি সুষ্ঠ চ্যানেল তৈরি করা অনুরোধ জানান।

দুবাই সরকারের বিশেষ প্রতিনিধি ড: ইসমাঈল বোয়ালহাউস বলেন, দুবাই হচ্ছে পৃথিবীর ইনভেস্টমেন্ট রাজধানী। আমাদের সরকার দুবাইতে সবাইকে বিজনেস করতে সহযোগিতা করে থাকেন। যে কেউ ইচ্ছে করলেই কম খরচে দুবাইতে বিজনেস শুরু করতে পারেন।

হেমি হোসাইন, জহির উদ্দীন, বশির আহমেদ, রেহাজ রেজা, ইঞ্জিনিয়ার মোয়াজ্জেম হোসাইন, আশিক কুমার সরকার, বিএম জামাল হোসাইন, এম্বাসেড মো. আবু জাফর বলেন আমাদের টাকার ভারসাম্যকে কমিয়ে আনতে স্কিল ডেভেলপমেন্টের বিকল্প নেই। এনআরবিরা এগিয়ে আসলে এই ভারসাম্যতা অনেক কমে আসবে। স্বাধীন ল্যাব এর বাংলাদেশ প্রধান হাসানুর রহমান এনআরবি ওয়ার্ল্ড এর ওয়েবসাইট উন্মোচন করেন। অনুষ্ঠানে আগত অতিথিরা বিজনেস আমেরিকা ম্যাগাজিন ২০২৩ এর মোরক উন্মোচন করেন।

The Grand Opening of the two-day Global Business Conference

The two-day Global Business Conference 2023 commenced with a spotlight on the pivotal role of expatriates in propelling Bangladesh towards progress. At the grand opening, a commitment was made to promptly issue the Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) card to eligible expatriates, as announced by NRB World President Shahiduzzaman. He underscored the organization’s mission to forge connections between the new generation and their ethnic and cultural roots.

Directed by Neel Hurejahan, the program set the stage for meaningful discussions and collaborations throughout the conference, emphasizing the importance of fostering a global community. In her inaugural address, RoquiaHaider, a renowned journalist from Voice of America and advisor at NRB World, conveyed the purpose of the gathering. She highlighted the evolving role of the Bangladeshi diaspora, transitioning from a pursuit of livelihood to emerging leaders in education and business. Recognizing the annual influx of new-generation students, she also emphasized the significance of the platform as a crucial stepping stone for their aspirations and future endeavors.President Saiduzzaman announced the impending launch of the NRB mobile app, urging all expatriates to embrace and support the new generation. Additionally, Senator Sheikh Rahman reflected on the significance of the current month as a time of victory, expressing gratitude for the existence of Bangladesh, which allowed him to serve as a senator in the USA today. Rahman underscored the importance of imparting the Bengali language to the new generation, emphasizing the inclusive nature of this endeavor and encouraging unity within the diaspora.UK Parliamentarian Foysol Chowdhury urged the audience to dream big, acknowledging that such aspirations would eventually come to fruition. He highlighted the divisive impact of politics in their home country on the diaspora abroad and suggested active involvement in the politics of the host country as a means to contribute positively.

Aziz Ahmed, leader of Kodust Trust, emphasized the collective responsibility shared by everyone present, affirming that progress for each individual is intertwined with the advancement of the organization. Mohammad Ayub Ali, Senior Vice President and Secretary General of NRB World, addressed the audience, urging the government to facilitate the seamless transfer of funds through legal channels by removing existing obstacles.

Dr. Ismail Bellhouse, the special representative of the Dubai government, highlighted Dubai as the global investment capital, underscoring its significance in the world of investment and finance. He emphasized the government’s active support for business ventures in Dubai, providing an opportunity for anyone to initiate a business at a low cost in the region.Prominent figures, including Hemi Hossain, Zahir Uddin, Bashir Ahmed, Rehaz Reza, Engineer Moazzem Hossain, Ashiq Kumar Sarkar, BM Jamal Hossain, and Embassy Md. Abu Zafar, stressed the critical role of skill development in addressing the cash imbalance. They asserted that the active participation of NRBs could significantly contribute to reducing this imbalance.Hasanur Rahman, the Bangladesh head of Shadhin Lab, officially launched the NRB World website during the event. Distinguished guests had the honor of unveiling the cover of Business America Magazine 2023, adding a significant moment to the proceedings. The event in Dubai marked a convergence of influential voices, fostering discussions that hold promise for the future trajectory of Bangladesh’s global presence.

লাস্টনিউজবিডি/মারুফ

