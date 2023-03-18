  •  মালয়েশিয়ায় কর্মী নেওয়ার প্রক্রিয়া স্থগিত ঘোষণা  •     •  মৈত্রী পাইপলাইন বন্ধুপ্রতিম দুই দেশের পারস্পরিক সহযোগিতার মাইলফলক : প্রধানমন্ত্রী  •     •  রাজনৈতিক অঙ্গনের সেরা মিথ্যাচার ছড়ানোর নাম মির্জা ফখরুল: কাদের  •     •  জামিন পেলেন মাহি  •     •  বাংলাদেশ-ভারত মৈত্রী পাইপলাইনের উদ্বোধন  •     •  ইন্টারপোলের মাধ্যমে দেশে ফিরিয়ে আনা হবে আরাভ খানকে: সাবেক আইজিপি  •     •  মাহির অভিযোগ সঠিক কি না তদন্তে বেরিয়ে আসবে: স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী  •     •  সরকারকে টেনে নামানোর হুমকি-ধমকি এখন মানুষের কাছে কৌতুক : তথ্যমন্ত্রী  •     •  রমজানে শোধনাগার ও পাম্প ২৪ ঘণ্টা চালু রাখবে ঢাকা ওয়াসা  •     •  গাজীপুর কারাগারে মাহিয়া মাহি  •     •  বিএনপি নেতারা আন্দোলন করে টেলিভিশনের পর্দায়: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী  •     •  গ্রেফতার হলেন অভিনেত্রী মাহি  •     •  ১৯৭৫ সালে বঙ্গবন্ধুর জন্মদিন উদযাপন কেমন ছিল, জানালেন জয়  •     •  আজ ফ্রেন্ডশিপ পাইপলাইন উদ্বোধন করবেন হাসিনা-মোদি  •     •  এবার হজযাত্রীদের বিমানভাড়া কমানোর নির্দেশ সরকারের  •     •  ছুটির দিনেও ঢাকা-চট্টগ্রাম মহাসড়কে তীব্র যানজট  •     •  বাস-অটোরিকশা সংঘর্ষ, কলেজছাত্রীসহ নিহত ৪  •     •  সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তিকে প্রতিহত করতে হবে: তথ্যমন্ত্রী  •     •  সংবিধান অবিকৃত রেখে নির্বাচনে যেতে চায় আওয়ামী লীগ: কাদের  •     •  জাতির মুক্তির মহানায়ক জাতির পিতা বঙ্গবন্ধুর জন্মদিন আজ  •  
প্রণয় ভার্মা ও শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ড. দীপু মনি ইন্ডিয়ান হায়ার এডুকেশন মিট্‌ ২০২৩ উদ্বোধন


লাস্টনিউজবিডি, ১৮ মার্চ: হাইকমিশনার প্রণয় ভার্মা ও বাংলাদেশের শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ড. দীপু মনি ঢাকায় স্টাডি ইন ইন্ডিয়া প্রোগ্রামের অধীনে আয়োজিত ইন্ডিয়ান হায়ার এডুকেশন মিট্‌ ২০২৩ যৌথভাবে উদ্বোধন করেন।

ভারতের বিভিন্ন স্থান থেকে উচ্চ শিক্ষা প্রতিষ্ঠানসমূহ এই অনুষ্ঠানে অংশগ্রহণ করে। হাই কমিশনার তাঁর বক্তব্যে মন্তব্য করেন যে, উচ্চশিক্ষা বাংলাদেশের সঙ্গে আমাদের সুগভীরে নিহিত অংশীদারত্বের কেন্দ্রবিন্দু হিসেবে আবির্ভূত হয়েছে। তিনি সন্তুষ্টি প্রকাশ করেছেন যে বিপুল সংখ্যক ভারতীয় শিক্ষার্থী একে অপরের দেশে উচ্চ শিক্ষা গ্রহণ করছে। তিনি বাংলাদেশের আরও শিক্ষার্থীদেরকে ভারতের বিশ্বব্যাপী স্বনামধন্য উচ্চশিক্ষা ব্যবস্থার সুবিধা নিতে এবং দুই দেশের তারুণ্যের মধ্যে বন্ধুত্ব ও বোঝাপড়ার নতুন সেতুবন্ধন গড়ে তুলতে আমন্ত্রণ জানান।

মাননীয় শিক্ষামন্ত্রী ড. দীপু মনি ভারত ও বাংলাদেশের মধ্যে বৃহত্তর বোঝাপড়ার প্রসারে শিক্ষার গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকার স্বীকৃতি দেন এবং ঢাকায় অনুষ্ঠান আয়োজনের উদ্যোগের জন্য স্টাডি ইন ইন্ডিয়াকে ধন্যবাদ জানান।

স্টাডি ইন ইন্ডিয়া কর্মসূচি হলো একটি বহুল-আলোচিত প্রকল্প যা ভারত সরকারের শিক্ষা মন্ত্রণালয় ২০১৮ সালে চালু করেছে। কর্মসূচিটি বিশ্বব্যাপী শিক্ষার্থী সম্প্রদায়কে ভারতে তাদের উচ্চ শিক্ষা গ্রহণের জন্য উৎসাহিত করতে ও আমন্ত্রণ জানাতে পরিকল্পনা করা হয়েছে। প্রতিষ্ঠার পর থেকে, স্টাডি ইন ইন্ডিয়া কর্মসূচিটি বাংলাদেশসহ ১৫০টিরও বেশি দেশ থেকে শিক্ষার্থীদের আকর্ষণ করেছে

High Commissioner Pranay Verma and Hon’ble Minister of Education of Bangladesh H.E. Dr. Dipu Moni jointly inaugurated the Indian Higher Education Meet 2023 conducted under the aegis of the Study in India programme in Dhaka. Higher educational institutes from different parts of India participated in the event.

In his address, High Commissioner remarked that higher education has emerged as a centrepiece of our deep rooted partnership with Bangladesh. He also expressed his satisfaction that a large number of Indian students have been pursuing higher education in each other’s country. He invited more students from Bangladesh to take advantage of India’s globally reputed higher education system and build new bridges of friendship and understanding among the youth of the two countries.

Hon’ble Minister of Education H.E. Dr. Dipu Moni recognized the important role of education in promoting greater understanding between India and Bangladesh and thanked Study in India for its initiative to organize the event in Dhaka.

The Study In India programme is a flagship project launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2018. The programme is designed to encourage and invite the global student community to pursue their higher education in India. Since its inception, the Study in India programme has drawn students from over 150 countries, including Bangladesh.

