High Commissioner’s visit to Petrapole-Benapole

LASTNEWSBD 23 FEBRUARI: High Commissioner Pranay Verma visited the Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) at the India-Bangladesh border on 23 February 2023. During the visit, he met with senior officials from both sides and discussed various issues related to border management, trade facilitation and infrastructure development.