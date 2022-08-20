ভারত বাংলাদেশের বন্ধু আছে, অতীতেও ছিল এবং ভবিষ্যতেও থাকবে: দোরাইস্বামী

Saturday, 20th August , 2022, 08:55 pm,BDST

লাস্টনিউজবিডি, ২০ আগস্ট:ঢাকায় নিযুক্ত ভারতের হাইকমিশনার বিক্রম কুমার দোরাইস্বামী বলেছেন, ভারত বাংলাদেশের বন্ধু আছে, অতীতেও ছিল এবং ভবিষ্যতেও থাকবে। দুই নিকট প্রতিবেশীর বন্ধুত্বের ভবিষ্যতের ক্ষেত্রে সবার আগে এবং সবচেয়ে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ উপাদান হিসেবে থাকবে জনগণ।

শনিবার বিকেলে রাজধানীর ঢাকেশ্বরী জাতীয় মন্দিরে জন্মাষ্টমীর অনুষ্ঠানে বক্তৃতায় দুই দেশের সম্পর্কের বিষয়ে বিক্রম কুমার দোরাইস্বামী এ কথা বলেন।

মহানগর সর্বজনীন পূজা কমিটি আয়োজিত এই অনুষ্ঠানে প্রধান অতিথি ছিলেন স্থানীয় সরকার, পল্লী উন্নয়ন ও সমবায়মন্ত্রী মো. তাজুল ইসলাম এবং বিশেষ অতিথি ছিলেন খাদ্যমন্ত্রী সাধন চন্দ্র মজুমদার।

ভারতের হাইকমিশনার বলেন, গত ৫০ বছরে কখনো কখনো আমাদের অনন্য অংশীদারত্ব ও বন্ধুত্বের ভুল ব্যাখ্যা করা হয়েছে কিংবা ভুল বোঝানো হয়েছে। তাই ঢাকেশ্বরী জাতীয় মন্দিরের মতো পবিত্র জায়গায় এসে সমবেত সুধী ও বাংলাদেশের জনগণের সামনে চারটি বিষয় স্পষ্ট করে বলতে চাই।

বিক্রম কুমার দোরাইস্বামী বলেন, পারস্পরিক শ্রদ্ধা এবং কল্যাণের ভিত্তিতে ভারত-বাংলাদেশ অংশীদারত্ব গড়ে উঠেছে। দুই দেশের জনগণ উপকৃত হবে—এই উপলব্ধির ভিত্তিতে দুই দেশের প্রতিটি উদ্যোগ অংশীদারত্বকে গভীর করেছে। জাতি হিসেবে সম্ভাব্য প্রতিটি মিল, ধর্ম পরিচয়ের সাযুজ্য এবং প্রায় ৪ হাজার ১০০ কিলোমিটারের সীমান্ত ভাগাভাগির প্রেক্ষাপটে বলতে পারি, ভারত বাংলাদেশের সবার বন্ধু আছে, ছিল এবং থাকবে।

ভারতীয় হাইকমিশনার আরও বলেন, ভারত কিংবা বাংলাদেশ কিংবা এই উপ-অঞ্চলের কোনো দেশ একা সমৃদ্ধি অর্জন করতে পারবে না। একটি শান্তিপূর্ণ, স্থিতিশীল, নিরাপদ প্রতিবেশী এবং একে অপরের সঙ্গে যুক্ত উপ-অঞ্চল নিশ্চিত করতে আমাদের পরস্পরকে সহযোগিতা করা প্রয়োজন। সবগুলো দেশে সমান অগ্রগতির বিষয়ে ভারতের অঙ্গীকার রয়েছে। এ জন্যই বাংলাদেশের সব মানুষ ও জনগোষ্ঠীকে লক্ষ্য করে ব্যাপকভিত্তিক, জনগণকেন্দ্রিক উন্নয়ন অংশীদারত্ব প্রতিষ্ঠার জন্য ভারত বিনিয়োগ করেছে।

Remarks by High Commissioner at the Janmashtami Festival in Dhakeshwari Temple organized by Mahanagar Sarbojoneen Puja Committee, 20th August 2022

Nomoshkar

Apnader Shokkol ke shubheccha Janacchi

Honourable Ministers, Office Bearers of the Mahanagar Sarbojoneen Puja Committee & Bangladesh Pujo Udjapan Porishad, Distinguished Guests and Dear Devotees,

I thank the office bearers of Mahanagar Sarbojoneen Puja Committee for organizing Janmashtami at Dhakeshwari Temple.

And I greet everyone on Holy Janmashtami, associated as it is with Bhadra, this month of rains. In my childhood, this was a favourite festival: I remember as a child not only the special food and festivities, but also the unique touches of devotional music dedicated to Lord Krishna, as well as the charming baby footmarks, usually from the aangan to the kitchen, that defined my Janamashtami.

Friends,

It is delightful to see how this festival brings together not only the Hindu community, but all Bangla people in celebration of the culture and heritage of this ancient land. Every festival here—of whichever faith—is shared in festive colour across the border in India. Our traditions are truly a golden link between our nations. It is after all natural that all people in our inclusive tradition celebrate all festivals together, because the message of all religion is universal: faith, love and fellowship for all humankind, as well as peace, happiness and unity. As a neighbour, I am glad that this is still reflected in Janmashtami celebrations in Bangladesh. As Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly said, ‘Dharmo Jar Jar – Utsob Sabar’. This is the spirit that inspired the Liberation War of 1971 and the magnificent, inclusive and progressive 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh. Long may this spirit prevail in Bangladesh and the world !

Friends,

The bond between India and Bangladesh was indeed forged in unique circumstances of tragedy, sacrifice and great humanitarian distress, and shared struggle in the face of a brutal and genocidal oppressor. But the bond that sustains us since 1971 builds upon that foundation and goes much further. Today, we are both independent, equal, sovereign nations with millennia-old bonds of common history, language, culture and heritage, as well as shared values of harmonious co-existence, and respect for diversity and inclusion. Ours are nations that are inspired by truly pluralist values. We both understand that national progress can only be achieved through fairness, compassion and through equal opportunity for all.

In these fifty years of our unique partnership and friendship, much has been said or misinterpreted about our friendship. So let me use the platform of this sacred national temple, to say clearly:

a. The India-Bangladesh partnership is based on mutual respect and shared prosperity of our people. Every effort on both sides to deepen the partnership is based solely on the understanding that it will benefit the people of both countries;

b. As a nation that shares every possible commonality, plus nearly 4100 kms of border, India is, was and will always be a friend to all of Bangladesh. The future of our friendship is with the people first and foremost. And yes, it is based on the values and goals that you set for yourself in the first years of your independence. Making progress in the spirit of those values of inclusion and harmony; of a Bangladesh for all who live here; is first and foremost your own national effort:

c. There can be no progress for either one of us individually: we need each others’ cooperation to ensure a peaceful, stable, secure neighbourhood, and an interconnected sub-region. We in India are committed to this goal, for the equal progress of all of our countries. This is why we are invested in creating a broad based, people-centric development partnership aimed at all people and communities.

d. Finally, all Indian Governments have given highest priority to this friendship. We will always hope that this is reciprocated by all groups and parties here as well. Regardless of that, all of my predecessors have worked single-mindedly to seek friendship with the people of Bangladesh, throughout your history, and with all shades of Bangladeshi opinion

Friends,

It is with the hope that in the years ahead, Indian and Bangladeshi people will continue to fully celebrate every festival that makes our subcontinent the world’s most diverse region. And I also hope that the traditional spirit of happiness, friendship, peace and harmony will only grow in a Bangladesh that remains true to the remarkable founding vision and values of your Liberation War.

Onek Onek Dhonnobad

Thank You.