Wednesday, 15th June , 2022, 04:07 pm,BDST
Bangladesh Investment Road Show in Delhi and Chennai !


Lastnewsbd,15 June : A preparatory meeting for Bangladesh Investment Road Show in Delhi and Chennai was held on 12 June 2022 at the BIDA conference room Agargaon Dhaka, chaired by Md. Sirazul Islam, Executive Chairman, President of the IBCCI, Mr. Abdul Matlub Ahmad, led the IBCCI delegation, which was attended by the General Secretary of BAAMA, Mr. Mohammad Ali Deen, and Secretary General of IBCCI S M Abul Kalam Azad. Among others Ms. Mohsina Yasmin, Secretary, BIDA, and Shah Mohammad Mahboob, Joint Secretary, Director General-3 (International Investment Promotion) BIDA were present. The meeting decided to arrange Bangladesh Investment Road Show in Delhi and Chennai preferably in the month of July and August 2022.

