Uday Hakim’s new book ‘Darjeelingey Bristy Kalimpongey Rod’ hits book fair

Saturday, 10th April , 2021, 07:14 am,BDST

Staff Correspondent

A new travelogue of renowned writer, journalist, recitation artist and corporate personality Uday Hakim has been brought out in this year’s ongoing Ekushey Book Fair.

The book titled ‘Darjeelingey Bristy Kalimpongey Rod’ (Drizzling in Darjeeling, shining in Kalimpong), is a travelogue and written on author’s recent Darjeeling tour. Darjeeling is a beautiful and fascinating place of the state of West Bengal in eastern India. It takes the total number of the writer’s published books to eight.

The book is available since last Thursday at stall No.05 of Anindya Prokash at Suhrawardy Udyan part of the fair. The book will also be available on the Rokomari website (https://www.rokomari.com/).

The 128-page book has priced at Tk.500. Dhruba Esh designed the cover of the book.



In this regard, Uday Hakim said, this book is not a conventional travel story. The reader will get both the story and the journey together. Hope readers will enjoy it. Hopefully the book will come in handy for new writers and travelers.

Uday Hakim was born on 25 March in 1975 at Bordhonpara village under Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail District. After obtaining his graduation and post-graduation degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism from University of Dhaka, he worked 12 years in national Bangla dailies including Prothom Alo, and Kaler Kantha. He also worked for Channel I and CSB Television.



Uday Hakim joined Walton Group in 2010. He is now working as Executive Director of the country’s electronics giant. He is also playing the role of advisory editor of risingbd.com, one of the leading news portals in Bangladesh.

The main feature of Uday Hakim’s writing is short sentences and easy fluent presentation. The touch of verse in prose, the slightly crooked vision – all these are the charisma of his writing. Even the smallest thing became unique in his writing.

Travelling attracts Uday Hakim terribly. He has traveled extensively in the purpose of practicing journalism, corporate jobs, cricket sponsorship and personal tours. His writing grabs the readers’ reactions. It is said that Uday Hakim has created a new trend in the recent travel literature.

His other books include ‘Rohossomoy Adam Pahar’ (Mysterious Adam’s Peak), Sundori Jele Kannaya-O-Rohossomoy Guha (Fisherman’s Beautiful Daughter and Mysterious Cave’, ‘Helichair’ and ‘Vuter Mohasomabesh, (Ghosts’ Mass Gathering), etc.