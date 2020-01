নেহরু বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের হামলা, উত্তাল ভারত

A masked mob armed with sticks and stones barged into Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University this evening and allegedly beat up students and teachers, leaving many injured, including the chief of the students' union, who was bleeding heavily when she was taken to hospital. The JNU administration says the attackers are still in the campus and the police have been called. The JNUSU has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP, the student body linked to the BJP, in the attack. The ABVP has alleged that their members were attacked by leftist students. Later in the evening, the police said they held a flag march in the campus and the situation was "under control". Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and called for a report.