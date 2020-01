এবার মিয়া খলিফার নতুন ভিডিও ভাইরাল(ভিডিও)

View this post on Instagram

Somehow I managed to flick prawn sauce over my glasses (food goggles), and into my cornea. Momentarily, I could see flavor. Tonight I FINALLY got to see my family be the rockstars they are at @hestia_austin 🥳 @kevinfinkatx, @tavel19, Austin is so lucky to have you guys and your team. AUSTIN, take care of them and go support good food by good people!!